March 25 (Reuters) - K3 Capital Group PLC:

* K3 CAPITAL GROUP PLC - IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON UK SME MARKET IS SIGNIFICANT

* K3 CAPITAL GROUP PLC - BOARD FULLY EXPECTS A SLOWDOWN IN REVENUES ACROSS GROUP IN COMING MONTHS

* K3 CAPITAL GROUP PLC - EXPECTS THAT COMPANY WILL BE EBITDA POSITIVE IN MONTHS OF APRIL AND MAY