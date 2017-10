Oct 27 (Reuters) - K3 Capital Group Plc

* ‍“STRONG START TO NEW FINANCIAL YEAR, WITH TRADING COMFORTABLY IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS​”

* ‍EXPECT PERFORMANCE, TOGETHER WITH MOMENTUM GAINED THROUGHOUT H2 FY17, TO RESULT IN SUSTAINABLE PROFIT GROWTH IN FY18.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: