April 12 (Reuters) - K92 Mining Inc:

* Q1 2018 PRODUCTION OF 9,324 OUNCES OF GOLD AND 165,976 POUNDS OF COPPER FROM KAINANTU GOLD COPPER MINE

* ANTICIPATES OPERATIONS ACHIEVED POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN EACH OF JANUARY, FEBRUARY AND MARCH 2018