BRIEF-K92 Mining Reports Qtrly Income Per Share Of Two Cents

May 18 (Reuters) - K92 Mining Inc:

* K92 MINING RELEASES FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE

* PRODUCTION OF 9,324 GOLD OZS OR 9,729 GOLD EQUIVALENT (AUEQ) OZS FOR QUARTER

* INITIAL PRODUCTION GUIDANCE ISSUANCE FOR 2018 EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 42,000 AND 46,000 GOLD EQUIVALENT OZS

* CASH COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EXPECTED TO BE US$530 TO US$560 PER GOLD EQUIVALENT OZ

* 2018 ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS EXPECTED TO BE US$720 TO US$780 PER GOLD EQUIVALENT OZ

* QTRLY INCOME PER SHARE OF TWO CENTS