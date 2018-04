April 3 (Reuters) - Kaap Agri Bedryf Employee and Farm Worker Bee Trust:

* ‍ACQUISITION NOT PROCEEDING​

* ‍REMAINING CONDITIONS FOR DEAL TO ACQUIRE THREE RETAIL FUEL OPERATIONS PRECEDENT WERE NOT FULFILLED BY MARCH 30​

* DEAL TO BUY ‍THREE RETAIL FUEL OPERATIONS, SITUATED IN GAUTENG AND IN LIMPOPO WILL NOT BE PROCEEDING