BRIEF-Kaap Agri Says HY Revenue Rose 5.1 Pct To About R3.421 Bln

April 12 (Reuters) - Kaap Agri Bedryf Employee and Farm Worker Bee Trust:

* INCREASED REVENUE FOR SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018, BY 5.1% TO APPROXIMATELY R3.421 BLN

* UEL COMPANY BUSINESS CONTINUES TO EXPLORE AGRI AND RETAIL EXPANSION OPPORTUNITIES

* IMPROVED REVENUE GROWTH IS ANTICIPATED FOR NEXT SIX MONTHS IN THE FUEL COMPANY

* SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018 LIKE-FOR-LIKE COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 2.9%

* HY PRODUCT INFLATION IS ESTIMATED AT 3.7%