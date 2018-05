May 7 (Reuters) - Kaap Agri Bedryf Employee and Farm Worker Bee Trust:

* HY REVENUE UP 5,4%* TO R3,4 BILLION

* HY RECURRING HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE UP 7,2% TO 223,12 CENTS

* INTERIM DIVIDEND PER SHARE UP 8,8% TO 32,00 CENTS

* STRATEGIES FIRMLY ON TRACK TO DELIVER SUPERIOR RETURNS IN LINE WITH STRATEGIC MEDIUM-TERM PLANS

* “REMAIN OPTIMISTIC THAT COMING AGRICULTURAL SEASON SHOULD IMPROVE”

* IMPROVED REVENUE GROWTH IS ANTICIPATED FOR NEXT SIX MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: