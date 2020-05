BRIEF-Kaap Reports HY HEPS Of 241.83 Cents

May 7 (Reuters) - Kaap Agri Bedryf Employee and Farm Worker Bee Trust:

* JSE: KAL - CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

* KAAP AGRI BEDRYF EMPLOYEE AND FARM WORKER BEE TRUST - HY REVENUE INCREASED BY 11.6% TO R4.9 BILLION

* KAAP AGRI BEDRYF EMPLOYEE AND FARM WORKER BEE TRUST - HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASED BY 7.9% TO 241.83 CENTS PER SHARE

* KAAP AGRI BEDRYF EMPLOYEE AND FARM WORKER BEE TRUST - ANTICIPATE THAT RETAIL TRADE WILL REMAIN UNDER PRESSURE IN SHORT TERM

* KAAP AGRI BEDRYF EMPLOYEE AND FARM WORKER BEE TRUST - IMPACT OF COVID-19 WILL RESULT IN H2 REFLECTING WEAKER TRADING ENVIRONMENT THAN H1

* KAAP AGRI BEDRYF EMPLOYEE AND FARM WORKER BEE TRUST - IMPLEMENTED COST SAVING AND CASH FLOW INITIATIVES AS WELL AS CAPITAL EXPENDITURE CURTAILMENT

* KAAP AGRI BEDRYF EMPLOYEE AND FARM WORKER BEE TRUST - DECIDED TO FORGO DECLARATION OF AN INTERIM DIVIDEND