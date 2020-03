March 19 (Reuters) - Kadant Inc:

* KADANT PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE ON COVID-19

* KADANT INC - BELIEVE IMPACT FROM COVID-19 TO OUR BUSINESS IS TEMPORARY

* KADANT INC - OBSERVED SOME SOFTENING IN ORDER VOLUMES IN EUROPE & A MORE PRONOUNCED DECLINE IN CHINA, AS EXPECTED, AS A RESULT OF CORONAVIRUS

* KADANT - CURRENTLY ALL 20 MANUFACTURING LOCATIONS AROUND GLOBE ARE FULLY OPERATIONAL, INCLUDING 3 PLANTS IN CHINA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: