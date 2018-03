March 13 (Reuters) - Kadimastem Ltd:

* NEW HOPE FOR ALS PATIENTS WORLDWIDE: KADIMASTEM COMMENCES ITS CLINICAL TRIAL IN ALS PATIENTS AT HADASSAH MEDICAL CENTER AFTER IT RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH

* KADIMASTEM - HAS OBTAINED ALL APPROVALS REQUIRED FOR ITS CLINICAL TRIAL FOR ASTRORX, A TREATMENT DEVELOPED BY CO, WHICH WILL COMMENCE RIGHT AWAY