BRIEF-Kadmon Holdings Reports Positive Topline Results Of Pivotal Trial Of Belumosudil

May 21 (Reuters) - Kadmon Holdings Inc:

* KADMON HOLDINGS INC - ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS OF PIVOTAL TRIAL OF BELUMOSUDIL (KD025) IN CHRONIC GRAFT-VERSUS-HOST DISEASE

* KADMON HOLDINGS INC - ORRS OF 73% AND 74% WITH BELUMOSDUIL (KD025) 200 MG QD AND 200 MG BID, RESPECTIVELY

* KADMON HOLDINGS INC - PARTICIPATING IN FDA’S REAL-TIME ONCOLOGY REVIEW PILOT PROGRAM

* KADMON - BELUMOSUDIL ACHIEVED CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL AND STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT ORR OF 73% WITH 200 MG ONCE DAILY & 74% WITH 200 MG TWICE DAILY

* KADMON HOLDINGS INC - BELUMOSUDIL HAS BEEN WELL TOLERATED AND ADVERSE EVENTS HAVE BEEN CONSISTENT WITH THOSE EXPECTED IN THE PATIENT POPULATION.

* KADMON HOLDINGS INC - ON TRACK TO COMPLETE ITS NDA SUBMISSION FOR BELUMOSUDIL (KD025) IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2020