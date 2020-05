May 13 (Reuters) - KAHIRA PHARMACEUTICALS AND CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES CO:

* NINE-MONTH NET PROFIT AFTER TAX EGP 92.2 MILLION VERSUS EGP 72.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NINE-MONTH SALES EGP 773.3 MILLION VERSUS EGP 735.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Source: (bit.ly/3bp0AQJ) Further company coverage: