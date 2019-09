BRIEF-Kahr Medical Announces New Clinical Collaboration With Roche

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Kahr Medical:

* KAHR MEDICAL ANNOUNCES CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE DSP107 IN COMBINATION WITH A PD-L1 CHECKPOINT INHIBITOR IN ADVANCED LUNG CANCER PATIENTS

* KAHR MEDICAL- PATIENT ENROLMENT EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN H1 2020

* KAHR MEDICAL - ANNOUNCED NEW CLINICAL COLLABORATION WITH ROCHE

* KAHR MEDICAL - COLLABORATION WITH ROCHE WILL EVALUATE POTENTIAL OF DSP107 & ATEZOLIZUMAB IN NSCLC PATIENTS WHO ARE REFRACTORY TO PD1/PD-L1 INHIBITORS

* KAHR MEDICAL- EXPECTS TO FILE AN IND APPLICATION WITH U.S. FDA IN H1 2020

* KAHR MEDICAL - EXPECTS TO BEGIN PHASE I/II TRIAL IN H1 2020 TO EVALUATE DSP107 AS A MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH ATEZOLIZUMAB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: