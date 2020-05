May 4 (Reuters) - Kai Yuan Holdings Ltd:

* EXPECTS LOSS FOR SIX MONTHS WILL INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY

* HOTEL MANAGER AND ASSET MANAGER OF HOTEL EXPECT THAT THERE MIGHT BE LACK OF DEMAND FOR HOTEL GUEST ROOMS IN MAY 2020

* DECIDED EARLIEST RE-OPENING OF PARIS MARRIOTT HOTEL WILL BE IN JUNE