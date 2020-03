March 17 (Reuters) - Kai Yuan Holdings Ltd:

* UPDATES OF IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC ON CO’S BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* PARIS MARRIOTT HOTEL WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED UNTIL 15 APRIL 2020

* EPIDEMIC IS EXPECTED TO HAVE ADVERSE IMPACT ON HOTEL OPERATION OF GROUP

* IT IS STILL PREMATURE TO ASSESS OR ESTIMATE OVERALL IMPACT OF COVID-19