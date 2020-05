BRIEF-Kainos Group Says FY Revenue Was £178.8 Mln

May 26 (Reuters) - Kainos Group PLC:

* KAINOS GROUP PLC - PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

* KAINOS GROUP PLC - FY REVENUE GROWTH OF 18% (17.5% ORGANIC) TO £178.8 MILLION (2019: £151.3 MILLION)

* KAINOS GROUP PLC - FY ADJUSTED PRE-TAX PROFIT INCREASED 9% TO £25.5 MILLION (2019: £23.3 MILLION). . VERY STRONG SAL

* KAINOS GROUP PLC - END OF FY20 BROUGHT IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC TO OUR BUSINESS

* KAINOS GROUP PLC - FY SALES ORDERS UP 42% TO £243.6 MILLION (2019: £171.7 MILLION)

* KAINOS GROUP PLC - ACROSS GROUP, PAY INCREASES HAVE BEEN DEFERRED UNTIL 2021 AND BONUS SCHEMES HAVE BEEN CURTAILED

* KAINOS GROUP PLC - FOR A PERIOD OF SIX MONTHS, EFFECTIVE 1 APRIL EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS HAVE ELECTED TO TAKE NO SALARY OR BONUS

* KAINOS- REMAINING MEMBERS OF EXECUTIVE TEAM HAVE REDUCED COMPENSATION BY 50% AND NON-EXECUTIVE BOARD MEMBERS HAVE REDUCED THEIR FEES BY 20%