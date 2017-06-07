BRIEF-Kaisa Group commences exchange offer for certain notes

June 7 (Reuters) - Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd:

* Commenced exchange offer with respect to existing notes held by non-U.S. Persons outside United States​

* ‍company is conducting a separate concurrent offering to issue and sell additional new notes​

* If new money issuance made, co will use net cash proceeds to redeem existing notes pursuant to indentures governing existing notes​

* ‍application will be made to SGX-ST for listing and quotation of new notes on SGX-ST​