Sept 20 (Reuters) - Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd

* Entered into subscription agreements with certain subscribers for additional issue of notes

* Agreements to issue of US$100 million 8.50% senior notes due 2022

* Proceeds from issue of second additional notes will be approximately US$821.3 million

* Agreements for issue of US$95 million 7.25% senior notes due 2020

* Agreements for issue of US$610 million 9.375% senior notes due 2024