FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kaisa Group Holdings announces issue of additional senior notes
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Sorting through fast-moving information
Reuters Backstory
Sorting through fast-moving information
Powell-led Fed could be dollar-positive in long term
Business
Powell-led Fed could be dollar-positive in long term
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 3, 2017 / 1:35 AM / in an hour

BRIEF-Kaisa Group Holdings announces issue of additional senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd

* Eentered into subscription agreements for US$30 million 7.25% senior notes due 2020 and US$100 million 7.875% senior notes due 2021

* Entered into subscription agreements for US$215 million 8.50% senior notes due 2022 and US$274 million 9.375% senior notes due 2024​

* Proceeds from issue of 2020 notes, 2022 notes, and 2024 notes about US$534.0 million​

* Proceeds from issue of 2021 notes about US$102.5​ million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.