Nov 29 (Reuters) - Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd:

* ‍ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF AN APPROXIMATELY 18.57% INTEREST IN ZHENXING BIOPHARMACEUTICAL & CHEMICAL CO​

* ‍TOTAL CONSIDERATION FOR TRANSACTION IS ABOUT RMB2.187 BILLION (INCLUDING REPAYMENT OF LOAN)​

* ‍UNIT SHENZHEN SHIPPING HEALTH TECHNOLOGY TO PURCHASE ABOUT 18.57% IN ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF ZHENXING BIOPHARMACEUTICAL & CHEMICAL CO.​