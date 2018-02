Feb 7 (Reuters) - Kaisa Health Group Holdings Ltd:

* KAISA HEALTH GROUP HOLDINGS SEES FY PROFIT

* ‍EXPECTS TO RECORD A PROFIT FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 OF NO MORE THAN HK$5 MILLION​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO REDUCTION IN LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: