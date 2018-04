April 25 (Reuters) - Kaiser Aluminum Corp:

* Q1 SALES $388 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $392.7 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.54 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.51

* QTRLY VALUE ADDED REVENUE $203 MILLION VERSUS $204 MILLION

* 2018 OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED

* KAISER-NEW DEFENSE BUDGET, INCREASED DEMAND FROM U.S. ALLIES STRENGTHENS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR F-35 JOINT STRIKE FIGHTER, F/A-18 SUPER HORNET, OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)