April 23 (Reuters) - Kaiser China Culture Co Ltd :

* SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 67.4 PERCENT Y/Y AT 254.6 MILLION YUAN ($40.36 million)

* SAYS IT PLANS TO RAISE UP TO 669.9 MILLION YUAN IN SHARE PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO FUND PROJECTS INCLUDING ONLINE GAME DEVELOPMENT, DATA OPERATION Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2HnU26H; bit.ly/2K934Gq Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3075 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)