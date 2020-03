BRIEF-Kaisun Holdings Posts FY Revenue HK$138.4 Mln

March 20 (Reuters) - Kaisun Holdings Ltd:

* FY REVENUE HK$138.4 MILLION VERSUS HK$149.1 MILLION

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$208.6 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF HK$10.5 MILLION

* “DO NOT EXPECT WE CAN DO ANYTHING MEANINGFUL TILL JUNE OR JULY WHEN WE HAVE A CLEAR PICTURE OF REAL EFFECT OF THIS PANDEMIC”

* BARELY COMMITTED NEW BUSINESS IN Q3 & Q4 OF 2019

* ON PRODUCTION SIDE, OUR MAINLAND OPERATIONS HAD BEEN AFFECTED BY COVID-19 VIRUS

* ESPORTS FESTIVAL WORLD FINALS LIKELY LAST PHYSICAL EVENT DIVISION WILL PRODUCE IN NEAR FUTURE

* GROUP'S COMMODITIES TRADE WILL HALT FOR TIME BEING UNTIL 3RD QUARTER OF 2020 DUE TO OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS