March 23 (Reuters) - Kakuzi Plc:

* FY PRE-TAX PROFIT OF 849 MILLION SHILLINGS AGAINST 758 MILLION SHILLINGS OF LAST YEAR‍​

* FOR FY ENDED DEC 31, SALES 2.82 BILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 2.65 BILLION SHILLINGS

* DIRECTORS RECOMMEND APPROVAL OF A FIRST AND FINAL DIVIDEND OF 7.00 SHILLINGS (2016: SHS 6.00) PER ORDINARY SHARE Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)