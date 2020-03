BRIEF-Kala Pharma Announces Results For Primary And Secondary Endpoints In Stride 3 Clinical Trial Evaluating Eysuvis

March 9 (Reuters) - Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* KALA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT RESULTS FOR PRIMARY AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS IN STRIDE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING EYSUVIS™ FOR SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF DRY EYE DISEASE

* KALA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - STRIDE 3 MET BOTH PRESPECIFIED PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS

* KALA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - STRIDE 3 MET KEY SIGN ENDPOINT OF CONJUNCTIVAL HYPEREMIA

* KALA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - STRIDE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL DATA ENABLES EYSUVIS NDA RESUBMISSION IN 2Q 2020