March 11 (Reuters) - Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* KALA PHARMACEUTICALS - ON MARCH 10, NOTIFIED JEFFERIES IT WAS SUSPENDING,TERMINATING PROSPECTUS RELATED TO SALES AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO ON AUG 9, 2018

* KALA PHARMACEUTICALS - WILL NOT MAKE ANY SALES OF COMMON STOCK PURSUANT TO SALES AGREEMENT UNLESS A NEW PROSPECTUS IS FILED Source: (bit.ly/3aIE9WA) Further company coverage: