* KALA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR EYSUVIS™ FOR DRY EYE DISEASE

* KALA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - FDA SETS PDUFA GOAL DATE OF OCTOBER 30, 2020

* KALA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR EYSUVIS™ FOR DRY EYE DISEASE