BRIEF-Kala Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Results For Two Phase 3 Trials Of Kpi-121

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* KALA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES TOPLINE RESULTS FOR TWO PHASE 3 TRIALS (STRIDE 1 AND STRIDE 2) OF KPI-121 0.25% IN DRY EYE DISEASE

* KALA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - KPI-121 0.25% WAS WELL-TOLERATED WITH ELEVATIONS IN IOP SIMILAR TO PLACEBO

* KALA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - IN STRIDE 1 TRIAL, STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE WAS ACHIEVED FOR PRIMARY SIGN ENDPOINT

* KALA PHARMACEUTICALS- OCULAR DISCOMFORT SEVERITY AT DAY 15 IN ITT POPULATION SHOWED IMPROVEMENT BUT DID NOT REACH STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE IN STRIDE 2

* KALA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - IN STRIDE 2 TRIAL, STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE WAS ACHIEVED FOR PRIMARY SIGN ENDPOINT

* KALA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - WILL CONTINUE TO ANALYZE RESULTS OF BOTH PHASE 3 TRIALS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: