May 14 (Reuters) - Kaleido Biosciences Inc:

* KALEIDO BIOSCIENCES INITIATES CONTROLLED CLINICAL STUDY OF MICROBIOME METABOLIC THERAPY KB109 IN OUTPATIENTS WITH MILD-TO-MODERATE COVID-19

* KALEIDO BIOSCIENCES INC - TOP-LINE DATA FROM STUDY OF APPROXIMATELY 350 PATIENTS EXPECTED IN Q4 2020

* KALEIDO BIOSCIENCES INC - SECOND CLINICAL STUDY EXPECTED TO INITIATE SHORTLY WITH SIMILAR DESIGN AND ADDITIONAL MICROBIOME ANALYSIS