BRIEF-Kaleido Biosciences Intends To Sell $30 Mln Of Common Shares In Offering

June 1 (Reuters) - Kaleido Biosciences Inc:

* KALEIDO BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* KALEIDO BIOSCIENCES INC - INTENDS TO SELL $30 MILLION OF SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK IN OFFERING

* KALEIDO BIOSCIENCES INC - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ITS CONTINUED RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES

* KALEIDO BIOSCIENCES - CO'S CONTINUED RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES, INCLUDE ONGOING CLINICAL PROGRAM OF KB109 IN PATIENTS WITH MILD-TO-MODERATE COVID-19