BRIEF-Kaleido Biosciences Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.65

March 2 (Reuters) - Kaleido Biosciences Inc:

* KALEIDO BIOSCIENCES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.65

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.34 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* TOP-LINE DATA EXPECTED IN Q4 2020 FROM PHASE 2 TRIAL OF KB195 AND CLINICAL STUDY OF KB109

* ANTICIPATE THAT WE HAVE SUFFICIENT CASH TO EXTEND OUR RUNWAY INTO Q1 2021

* KALEIDO BIOSCIENCES - IN VIVO FINDINGS FROM ONGOING PROGRAMS IN IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY AND CARDIOMETABOLIC AND LIVER DISEASES ALSO EXPECTED IN Q4 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: