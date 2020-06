BRIEF-Kaleido Biosciences Says Alison Lawton To Step Down As Chief Executive Officer

June 16 (Reuters) - Kaleido Biosciences Inc:

* KALEIDO BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES CEO LEADERSHIP TRANSITION

* KALEIDO BIOSCIENCES INC - ALISON LAWTON TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO ATTEND TO A FAMILY HEALTH MATTER

* KALEIDO BIOSCIENCES - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS ESTABLISHED AN OFFICE OF CEO TO MANAGE COMPANY THROUGH TRANSITION

* KALEIDO BIOSCIENCES - MIKE BONNEY, EXECUTIVE CHAIR, TO LEAD OFFICE OF CEO & ALISON LAWTON TO SERVE AS SPECIAL ADVISOR