BRIEF-Kaleido Biosciences & Units Entered Into A 2nd Amendment To Loan And Security Agreement

June 18 (Reuters) - Kaleido Biosciences Inc:

* KALEIDO BIOSCIENCES - CO & UNITS ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT

* KALEIDO BIOSCIENCES - SECOND TRANCHE OF TERM LOAN IS TERMINATED IN AMENDMENT

* KALEIDO BIOSCIENCES - $5 MILLION THAT WAS AVAILABLE AS SECOND TRANCHE IS NOW AVAILABLE UNDER THIRD TRANCHE, IN AMENDMENT

* KALEIDO BIOSCIENCES - IN AMENDMENT, AMOUNTS AVAILABLE UNDER TRANCHE 3 OF TERM LOAN IS INCREASED TO $12.5 MILLION