BRIEF-Kaleyra Reports Q4 Loss Per Share Of $0.25

March 16 (Reuters) - Kaleyra Inc:

* KALEYRA, INC., REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2019

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.25

* Q4 REVENUE $35.6 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $35.9 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.05 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE $162 MILLION TO $172 MILLION

* KALEYRA - DUE TO UNCERTAIN & EVOLVING PUBLIC HEALTH OUTLOOK RESULTING FROM COVID-19, CO IS CURRENTLY REVIEWING ITS 2020 ANNUAL GUIDANCE

* KALEYRA - WHILE RESULTS FOR JAN & FEB HAVE BEEN IN LINE WITH PROJECTIONS, BEGINNING IN MARCH HAVE SEEN SOME VOLATILITY IN BANKING & PAYMENTS BUSINESS

* KALEYRA - CURRENT AND PRELIMINARY 2020 GUIDANCE REFLECTS LIMITED VISIBILITY WE HAVE INTO THIS EVOLVING SITUATION & IS MOST CERTAINLY SUBJECT TO CHANGE