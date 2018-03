March 29 (Reuters) - Kalia Ltd:

* ENTERS SHARE SALE DEAL WITH GLOBAL RESOURCES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC TO CONSOLIDATE INTERESTS IN EXPLORATION LICENCES ON BOUGAINVILLE ISLAND

* IF APPROVALS OBTAINED, GRIT TO BUY UP TO 21.28 PERCENT OF CO’S ISSUED CAPITAL VIA ISSUANCE OF 480 MILLION SHARES

* DEAL COMPLETION TO ALSO PROVIDE CO WITH $3 MILLION SECURED LOAN FACILITY