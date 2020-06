BRIEF-Kalmar Receives A Significant Order Of Eco-Efficient Mobile Equipment And Services From Acfs In Australia

June 24 (Reuters) - Cargotec Corp:

* KALMAR RECEIVES A SIGNIFICANT ORDER OF ECO-EFFICIENT MOBILE EQUIPMENT AND SERVICES FROM ACFS IN AUSTRALIA

* CARGOTEC CORP - SERVICE AGREEMENT COMES INTO EFFECT IN SEPTEMBER 2020.

* CARGOTEC CORP - ORDER WAS BOOKED IN CARGOTEC’S 2020 Q2 ORDER INTAKE AND ALL UNITS ARE SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN Q4 2020.

* CARGOTEC CORP - DEAL INCLUDES A FULL-SCOPE KALMAR CARE SERVICE CONTRACT FOR FOUR YEARS