BRIEF-Kalray Sees Significant Turnover Increase From 2021

July 9 (Reuters) - Kalray SA:

* H1 2020 ACTIVITY: DEPLOYMENT OF COOLIDGE AS PER OBJECTIVES

* NET CASH AVAILABLE OF EUR 19 MILLION AT END OF JUNE 2020

* CONFIRMATION OF CONTROLLED IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON ACTIVITY OF SEMESTER AS WELL AS ON COMPANY’S NEW OBJECTIVES

* IN H1 2020, KALRAY GENERATED EUR 489K IN NET SALES (COMPARED TO EUR 455K IN H1 2019)

* AMBITION TO REACH BREAK-EVEN IN MONTHLY EBITDA MID-2021 AND ANNUAL TURNOVER OF EUR 100 MILLION BETWEEN MID-2022 AND MID-2023

* DUE TO DELAYS, ANTICIPATES TURNOVER COMPARABLE TO 2019 IN 2020 AND SIGNIFICANT INCREASE EXPECTED FROM 2021 WITH VOLUME SALES OF COOLIDGE™ BASED PRODUCTS