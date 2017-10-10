BRIEF-Kalvista Pharmaceuticals announces collaboration with Merck

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Kalvista Pharmaceuticals announces collaboration with Merck
* Kalvista Pharmaceuticals - investigational intravitreal DME candidate KVD001 phase 2 clinical trial still planned to initiate in 2017
* Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc - Merck acquires 9.9% stake in Kalvista in private placement
* Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc - deal includes $37 million upfront fee plus potential milestone payments and sales royalties
* Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc - Kalvista also has granted to Merck a similar option to acquire investigational orally delivered molecules for DME
* Kalvista - under deal terms, co granted to Merck rights including an option to acquire KVD001 through a period following completion of phase 2 trial
* Kalvista - Co will fund, retain control over planned phase 2 clinical trial of KVD001, development of investigational oral DME compounds through phase 2
* Kalvista - eligible to get payments associated with exercise of options by Merck, achievement of milestones for each program potentially total $715 million