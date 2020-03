March 10 (Reuters) - Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Q3 NET LOSS -9.3 MILLION USD VERSUS -4.0 MILLION USD LOSS YEAR AGO

* Q3 REVENUE 1.6 MILLION USD VERSUS 3.9 MILLION USD YEAR AGO

* Q3 DILUTED EPS LOSS 0.52 USD VERSUS 0.23 USD LOSS YEAR AGO

* KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS - CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES WERE $80.6 MILLION AS OF JANUARY 31, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: