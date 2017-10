Sept 14 (Reuters) - Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc

* KalVista pharmaceuticals reports fiscal first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.51

* Q1 revenue $100,000 versus $1.0 million

* KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Intravitreal Diabetic Macular Edema Candidate KVD001 remains on track for Phase 2 in 2017​

* KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍cash and cash equivalents were $26.5 million as of July 31, 2017​