April 7 (Reuters) - Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL UPDATE

* KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CASH RUNWAY EXTENDED INTO 2022

* KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS - ANTICIPATE A DELAY IN TIMING OF KVD900 DATA DUE TO UNPRECEDENTED WORLDWIDE IMPACT OF COVID-19