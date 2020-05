May 29 (Reuters) - Kalytera Therapeutics Inc:

* KALYTERA ANNOUNCES DATA DEMONSTRATING THAT R-107 PRESERVES ORGAN FUNCTION IN A MURINE STUDY MIMICKING COVID-19 LUNG DISEASE

* KALYTERA - PLANS TO SUBMIT IND TO AUSTRALIAN THERAPEUTIC GOODS ADMINISTRATION & U.S FDA FOR CLINICAL STUDY OF R-107 IN PATIENTS WITH COVID-19 ASSOCIATED PNEUMONIA