BRIEF-Kalytera Announces Data From Study In Rats Demonstrating Proof Of Concept For R-107 In COVID-19 Associated PAH

June 9 (Reuters) - Kalytera Therapeutics Inc:

* KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC - ANNOUNCES DATA FROM STUDY IN RATS DEMONSTRATING PROOF OF CONCEPT FOR R-107 IN COVID-19 ASSOCIATED PAH

* KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC - DATA SIGNIFY THAT R-107 SELECTIVELY LOWERED PAH AND DID NOT COMPROMISE PERIPHERAL HEMODYNAMICS

* KALYTERA - STUDY RESULTS DEMONSTRATE POTENTIAL OF R-100 TO SELECTIVELY LOWER BLOOD PRESSURE IN LUNG WHILE LEAVING PERIPHERAL BLOOD PRESSURE UNCHANGED

* KALYTERA - PLANS TO SUBMIT AN IND TO AUSTRALIAN TGA, U.S FDA FOR CLINICAL STUDY OF R-107 IN PATIENTS WITH COVID-19 ASSOCIATED PNEUMONIA