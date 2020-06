BRIEF-Kalytera Announces Data Showing R-107 Increases Survival In Murine Study Of Chlorine Inhalational Lung Injury

June 15 (Reuters) - Kalytera Therapeutics Inc:

* KALYTERA ANNOUNCES DATA DEMONSTRATING THAT R-107 PREVENTS TISSUE DAMAGE AND INCREASES SURVIVAL IN A MURINE STUDY OF CHLORINE INHALATIONAL LUNG INJURY

* KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC - PLANNED IND SUBMISSION TO AUSTRALIAN TGA, U.S FDA FOR A PHASE 1 CLINICAL STUDY OF R-107 IN HEALTHY MIDDLE-AGED VOLUNTEERS

* KALYTERA - PHASE 2, PHASE 3 HUMAN CLINICAL STUDIES OF R-107 WILL NOT BE REQUIRED FOR FDA APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF CILI UNDER FDA'S "ANIMAL RULE"