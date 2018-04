April 19 (Reuters) - Kalytera Therapeutics Inc:

* KALYTERA ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF PATENT COVERING THE USE OF CBD FOR THE TREATMENT OF SEVERE AND REFRACTORY GRAFT VERSUS HOST DISEASE

* KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC - KALYTERA ALSO EXPECTS TO INITIATE AN ADDITIONAL PHASE 2 CLINICAL STUDY IN TREATMENT OF GVHD LATER THIS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)