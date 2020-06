BRIEF-Kalytera Anticipates Final Approval Of Annual Filings Will Be Completed Soon

June 30 (Reuters) - Kalytera Therapeutics Inc:

* KALYTERA PROVIDES UPDATES REGARDING ANNUAL FILINGS, THE ACQUISITION OF SALZMAN GROUP, AND THE COMPANY’S PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC - ANTICIPATES THAT FINAL APPROVAL OF ANNUAL FILINGS WILL BE COMPLETED SOON

* KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS - FILING OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 3-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, WILL ALSO BE DELAYED & NOT RELEASED AS REQUIRED

* KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS - EXPECTS INTERIM FILINGS TO BE FILED SHORTLY AFTER ANNUAL FILINGS ARE FILED

* KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS - EXPECT TO COMPLETE FIRST PART OF ACQUISITION TRANSACTION WITH SALZMAN GROUP BY JULY 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: