March 20 (Reuters) - Kalytera Therapeutics Inc:

* KALYTERA INITIATES PROGRAM TO DEVELOP A NOVEL CANNABINOID-BASED COMPOUND FOR TREATMENT OF ACUTE AND CHRONIC PAIN

* KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍KALYTERA OBTAINED AN EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE LICENSE FOR COMPOUND FROM BEETLEBUNG PHARMA, LTD​