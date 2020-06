June 5 (Reuters) - Kalytera Therapeutics Inc:

* KALYTERA PROVIDES DATA DEMONSTRATING THAT PRODRUG R-107 PROVIDES SUSTAINED RELEASE OF NITRIC OXIDE

* KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS - RESULTS FROM RAT PHARMACOKINETIC STUDY, CARRIED OUT AT ENVIGO LABS IN U.K., DEMONSTRATED RAPID BUILDUP OF PRODRUG R-107