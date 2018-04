BRIEF-Kalytera Terminates Pre Clinical Programs In Bone Disease

April 13 (Reuters) - Kalytera Therapeutics Inc:

* COMPANY TO FOCUS RESOURCES ON GVHD AND PAIN PROGRAMS

* DETERMINED INVESTMENTS OF TIME, RESOURCES IN THESE PROGRAMS NOT APPROPRIATE GIVEN OTHER OPPORTUNITIES IN DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE

* TERMINATED PROGRAMS WERE EVALUATING THREE SYNTHETIC ENDOCANNABINOID COMPOUNDS, KAL436, KAL439 AND KAL671

* CLINICAL PROGRAMS DOES NOT REFLECT A NEGATIVE ASSESSMENT OF COMPOUNDS LICENSED FROM YISSUM

* DECISION TO TERMINATE THESE PROGRAMS IS PART OF OVERALL STRATEGY TO FOCUS ON DEVELOPMENT OF CANNABINOID THERAPEUTICS